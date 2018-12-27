MRC Global (MRC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MRC Global from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MRC Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of MRC Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.64. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,664,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after buying an additional 142,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in MRC Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,664,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 142,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,939,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,970,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,302,000 after purchasing an additional 449,909 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.