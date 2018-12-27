Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post $196.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.82 million and the highest is $210.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $178.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

MWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other news, SVP Hassan Ali sold 46,737 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $492,607.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at $148,160.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 9,546 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $98,037.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,416 shares of company stock worth $1,155,915 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $24,053,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 143.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 1,008,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 48.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,487,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after buying an additional 808,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,897,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,714,000 after buying an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 727.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 588,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 517,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MWA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.94. 40,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $12.83.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

