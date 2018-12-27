Nanoco Group’s (NANO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nanoco Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price for the company.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

Shares of LON:NANO opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Monday. Nanoco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 47 ($0.61).

In other Nanoco Group news, insider Brian Tenner purchased 158,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £50,733.76 ($66,292.64). Also, insider Alison Margaret Fielding purchased 47,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £20,058.78 ($26,210.35).

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, licensing, and manufacture of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots, and semiconductor nanoparticles for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.