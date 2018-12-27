NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 206.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 26,895 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $473,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 64,268 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

