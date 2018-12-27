National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.65 on Thursday, hitting C$55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,011. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$54.37 and a twelve month high of C$65.95.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

In related news, insider Ricardo Pascoe sold 56,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.41, for a total value of C$3,325,398.12. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$5,877,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,700 shares of company stock worth $15,056,286.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “National Bank of Canada (NA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on February 1st” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/national-bank-of-canada-na-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-65-on-february-1st.html.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.