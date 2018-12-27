National Commerce (NCOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “National Commerce Corporation is a bank holding company. It offers services which include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial real estate term loans, residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, home equity lines of credit secured by residential property; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, factoring, invoicing, collection, accounts receivable management services to transportation companies, automotive parts and service providers. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Huntsville, Auburn-Opelika, Baldwin County and Vero Beach, Florida. National Commerce Corporation is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James cut shares of National Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of National Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.75.

National Commerce stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $693.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. National Commerce has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. National Commerce had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Commerce will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of National Commerce by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Commerce by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Commerce by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 15.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 21.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

