NationalResearchCorp . (NRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 15th

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from NationalResearchCorp .’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

NationalResearchCorp . has a payout ratio of 68.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. NationalResearchCorp . has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.85.

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter.

In other NationalResearchCorp . news, major shareholder K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $423,120 in the last three months.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

