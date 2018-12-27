Nestlé (NESN) Given a CHF 95 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 95 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NESN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 95 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Cfra set a CHF 90 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 85 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 94 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 92 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 88.42.

Nestlé has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

