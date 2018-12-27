Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $45.24 Million Position in Corelogic Inc (CLGX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,323 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.14% of Corelogic worth $45,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Corelogic by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLGX stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLGX shares. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Corelogic from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Corelogic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Corelogic from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,613.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dorman sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $346,652.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

