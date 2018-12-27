Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,823,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,375 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $47,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,715,000 after acquiring an additional 365,382 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,311,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,461,000 after acquiring an additional 153,206 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,335,000 after acquiring an additional 205,471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 383.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,091,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,887,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 61,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.95 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 147.71%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Hna Eagle Holdco Llc sold 4,598,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $58,861,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

