Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,724 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.19% of Thomson Reuters worth $49,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $190,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,809,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 209.3% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 75,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $11,786,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $51.74.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

