Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 21,472 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (MSGN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,472 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.08% of MSG Networks worth $40,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSG Networks by 446.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter worth about $262,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGN stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75. MSG Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of MSG Networks to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

