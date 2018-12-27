Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NML) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.44. 1,184,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 233,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NML. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 53.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 179,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 19.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 43,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

