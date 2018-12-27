Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

NBH stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

