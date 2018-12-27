Newfield Bancorp I (NFBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Newfield Bancorp I (OTCMKTS:NFBP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Newfield Bancorp I has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

