NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.68 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEWT. Singular Research reissued a not rated rating on shares of NEWTEK Business Services in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point set a $19.00 price target on shares of NEWTEK Business Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NEWTEK Business Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $17.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $303.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NEWTEK Business Services has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 102.01% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.99%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $49,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,911 shares in the company, valued at $16,672,515.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,312 shares of company stock valued at $129,529. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 197.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 20.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.