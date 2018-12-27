Nexty Trading 33.6% Lower Over Last Week (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Nexty coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX. In the last seven days, Nexty has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexty has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $28,121.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.02385284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00146041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00199719 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026730 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026715 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,309,609,417 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.