NN (NNBR) Trading Up 9.5%

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) was up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 543,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 326,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NNBR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NN from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NN in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NN from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $240.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.30 million. NN had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. NN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Holder purchased 4,565 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,270.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,067.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Jr. Burwell purchased 7,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $42,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at $283,996.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,565 shares of company stock valued at $99,420. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NN by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,747,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 546,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in NN during the 3rd quarter worth $6,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NN during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NN by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,747,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 546,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NN by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 39,946 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

