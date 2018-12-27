Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $18,766,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerardo I. Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.41 per share, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/nordea-investment-management-ab-buys-new-position-in-cbre-group-inc-cbre.html.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.