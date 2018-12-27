North West Company Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NWC)

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of NWC opened at C$31.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. North West has a twelve month low of C$26.50 and a twelve month high of C$32.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price target on shares of North West from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of North West from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of North West from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North West from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North West from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

