Nuance Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NUAN)

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,248 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,042% compared to the typical volume of 245 call options.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $536.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $156,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 323,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,295.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alvaro Monserrat sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,188. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,400,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,938,000 after acquiring an additional 81,511 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,400,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,938,000 after acquiring an additional 81,511 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 1,631.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nuance Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NUAN)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/nuance-communications-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-nuan.html.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.