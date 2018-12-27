NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) Declares $0.14 Special Dividend

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1421 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of BATS:NUSC remained flat at $$24.40 on Thursday. 23,752 shares of the stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

