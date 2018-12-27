NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Director Dan J. Hill Acquires 2,000 Shares

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director Dan J. Hill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.73 per share, with a total value of $41,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,631 shares in the company, valued at $800,820.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE NS opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.64. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.87 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Chemical Bank acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

