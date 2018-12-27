Nutrien Ltd (NTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 67.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $46.41 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 226.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. TD Securities upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

