NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.85.

NVIDIA stock opened at $133.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.97. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240,689.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $131,491.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,443,583.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 37.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

