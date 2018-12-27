OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. OGE Energy reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.45%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.21. 1,823,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.60. OGE Energy has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $41.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $154,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Bozich acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $389,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

