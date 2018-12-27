Old Republic International (ORI) Trading Up 5.1%

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 1,188,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,145,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,341,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,280,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,150,000 after acquiring an additional 958,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,280,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,150,000 after acquiring an additional 958,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,712,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,979,000 after acquiring an additional 267,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,126,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,884,000 after buying an additional 130,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

