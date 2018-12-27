Old Republic International (ORI) Trading Up 5.1%

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 1,188,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,145,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.
The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,341,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,280,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,150,000 after acquiring an additional 958,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,280,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,150,000 after acquiring an additional 958,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,712,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,979,000 after acquiring an additional 267,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,126,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,884,000 after buying an additional 130,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
About Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.