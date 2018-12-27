Omnitude Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. Omnitude has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $77,861.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omnitude has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Omnitude token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00001981 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.02280118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00144846 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00188523 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027750 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027774 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,152,026 tokens. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude.

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

