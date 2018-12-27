ON Semiconductor (ON) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $16.16. 5,827,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 6,802,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 20.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $72,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,281.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 9,100 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $165,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,013. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,407,000 after buying an additional 670,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

