ONEOK (OKE) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.72 and last traded at $53.70. 2,736,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,538,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in ONEOK by 8.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ONEOK by 29.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,060,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,504,000 after acquiring an additional 693,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,356,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,755,000 after buying an additional 93,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 835,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,610,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

