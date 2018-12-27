onG.social Market Capitalization Achieves $832,627.00 (ONG)

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, onG.social has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One onG.social token can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. onG.social has a total market cap of $832,627.00 and approximately $16,478.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.02336766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00145123 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00191203 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027736 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027706 BTC.

onG.social Profile

onG.social was first traded on June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,594,319 tokens. The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for onG.social is medium.com/@onG.Social. The official website for onG.social is somee.social. onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global.

onG.social Token Trading

onG.social can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as onG.social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire onG.social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy onG.social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

