Oppenheimer Analysts Give Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) a $180.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $168.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals to $157.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.22.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $31,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,755.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $218,387.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,022,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,334. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,634,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,203,000 after purchasing an additional 715,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,975,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,882,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,975,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,490,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,024,000 after purchasing an additional 118,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,912,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

