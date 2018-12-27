Oppenheimer Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF (BATS:OVOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th.

Oppenheimer Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF stock remained flat at $$24.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 700 shares of the company traded hands.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oppenheimer Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OVOL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/oppenheimer-russell-1000-low-volatility-factor-etf-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-15-ovol.html.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.