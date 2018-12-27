Oragenics Inc (OGEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 834,965 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 1,137,859 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,798,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13).

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

