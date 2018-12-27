ORS Group (ORS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $785.00

ORS Group (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. ORS Group has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $785.00 worth of ORS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ORS Group has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One ORS Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00001162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.28 or 0.11908585 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000268 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00029266 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00001203 BTC.

About ORS Group

ORS Group is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. ORS Group’s total supply is 557,670,520 tokens. ORS Group’s official Twitter account is @ORS_ICO. ORS Group’s official message board is medium.com/@ORS_Fabio. ORS Group’s official website is www.orsgroup.io.

ORS Group Token Trading

ORS Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ORS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ORS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

