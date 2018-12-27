Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,039.46 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total value of $12,500,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $95,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $96,605,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/osborne-partners-capital-management-llc-sells-357-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.