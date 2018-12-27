Otter Tail (OTTR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.38. 146,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.57. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 3,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $143,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,300 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $108,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after acquiring an additional 135,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Otter Tail by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 64,097 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,711,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Otter Tail by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

