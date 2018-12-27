Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (ORM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 177,738 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 133,942 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,665 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORM opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Owens Realty Mortgage has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Owens Realty Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Realty Mortgage by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 384,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 78,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Realty Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Owens Realty Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Realty Mortgage by 2,816.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Realty Mortgage by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period.

About Owens Realty Mortgage

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on the origination, investment, and management of commercial real estate loans primarily in the Western United States. The company invests in first, second, and third mortgage and deed of trust loans; wraparound and participating mortgage and deed of trust loans; construction mortgage and deed of trust loans on real property; and loans on leasehold interest mortgages and deeds of trust.

