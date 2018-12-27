Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $848,000 Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 828.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,656,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 120.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,487,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,035 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 181.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,102,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,535,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 31.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,292,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,217 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG stock opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

