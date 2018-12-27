Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $886,000 Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Boston Beer by 38.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $6,538,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE:SAM opened at $249.26 on Thursday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $160.40 and a 52 week high of $329.95. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $326.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $290.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $381.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.31.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 9,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $2,595,250.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total value of $209,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,317 shares of company stock worth $3,986,939. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/pacer-advisors-inc-has-886000-position-in-boston-beer-company-inc-sam.html.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.