Pacific Health Care Organization (PFHO) vs. HemaCare (HEMA) Financial Contrast

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and HemaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 19.67% 17.91% 16.68% HemaCare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Health Care Organization and HemaCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A HemaCare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HemaCare has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and HemaCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.51 million 2.21 $960,000.00 N/A N/A HemaCare $16.25 million 6.88 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HemaCare.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats HemaCare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; nurse case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, and Medicare set aside, network access fee services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About HemaCare

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

