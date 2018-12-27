Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $29,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $84,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 182,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

