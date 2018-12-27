Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.75 and last traded at $82.64. 1,353,790 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 860,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $124.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,509,000 after acquiring an additional 156,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 440,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 547,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth $1,579,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

