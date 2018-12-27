Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

PTIE stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Pain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.50.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 512,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $671,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pain Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 218,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pain Therapeutics by 833.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 233,121 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pain Therapeutics by 83.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 784,314 shares during the period. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pain Therapeutics Company Profile

Pain Therapeutics, Inc develops drugs for nervous system disorders in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone to treat severe chronic pain. It is also developing FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease; and PTI-125DX, a blood-based diagnostic/biomarker to detect Alzheimer's disease.

