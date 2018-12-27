Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $334,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 103.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 923.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of UBSI opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.56 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/paloma-partners-management-co-invests-334000-in-united-bankshares-inc-ubsi.html.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.