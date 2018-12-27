Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $359,000 in Portland General Electric (POR) Stock

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,203,000 after purchasing an additional 145,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,242,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,106 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,033,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,764,000 after purchasing an additional 52,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,649,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 141,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 63.32%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

