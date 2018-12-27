Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $347,000 Position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COL. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 49,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Collins alerts:

NYSE COL opened at $141.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.04 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Collins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $347,000 Position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/paloma-partners-management-co-takes-347000-position-in-rockwell-collins-inc-col.html.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.