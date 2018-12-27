Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $181,000 Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 330.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2,356.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $181,000 Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/panagora-asset-management-inc-has-181000-position-in-eagle-materials-inc-exp.html.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.