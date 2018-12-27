Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $208,000 Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,377,000 after buying an additional 288,069 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,509,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 332.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 212,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 163,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,752,000 after purchasing an additional 148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,297,000 after purchasing an additional 136,651 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Macquarie set a $96.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $440,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

