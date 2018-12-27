ParallelCoin Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00004093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $48,794.00 and $104.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00783330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00018374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00001206 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00015614 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000641 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

